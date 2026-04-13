A film on the life of saint Neem Karoli Baba, titled 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj', is being made. The poster and promo were unveiled by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The film stars Subhod Bhave and Hiten Tejwani and is directed by Sharad Singh Thakur.

Film 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj' Poster Unveiled

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): A film chronicling the life and legacy of Indian saint Neem Karoli Baba is in the works. On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the promo and poster of the film titled 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj'.

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The Chief Minister noted that the divine life of Neem Karoli Baba continues to inspire millions of people even today.

At the unveiling of the film's poster, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, film director Sharad Singh Thakur, and artists were present.

Cast and Crew Details

The project features acclaimed actors including Subhod Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Mohit Gupta.

A few weeks ago, Hiten took to Instagram and shared the film's poster. "Poster of our film Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj was released in Lucknow today . With the blessings of Maharaj ji and love of all of you, we hope that you guys will love this film and shower your love on our film. A blissful moment for our whole team and me. Gratitude," he wrote.

The movie is directed by Sharad Singh Thakur.

Baba Neem Karori Dham, Kainchi, is located on the Nainital-Almora road in Uttarakhand. (ANI)