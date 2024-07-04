7 India's most influential spiritual gurus

Lifestyle
From Neem Karoli Baba to Sadhguru, here are seven of India's most influential spiritual gurus known for their teachings and followers.
Founder of the Art of Living Foundation, promoting yoga, meditation, and humanitarian projects worldwide.
Neem Karoli Baba, India's most followed spiritual leader, needs no introduction. He founded Kaichi Dham in Nainital, Uttarakhand, in 1964.
Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan attracts devotees who visit him to talk about their issues because of his large social media following.
Known as the "hugging saint," she has a massive following for her humanitarian work and spiritual teachings.
He is a popular Indian spiritual guru. Because of his massive fan base, even famous celebrities attend his mandir in Delhi, known as Dugri Wale Guruji or Shukrana Guruji.
He is a prominent yoga guru and entrepreneur known for his work in yoga, Ayurveda, and social activism.
Founder of the Isha Foundation, known for his practical wisdom and efforts in yoga, social outreach, and environmental sustainability.