Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal's 'Little Thomas' is set to release on October 23. Produced by Anurag Kashyap, the film follows a boy in 90s Goa who tries to make his quarrelling parents kiss so he can get a little brother.

Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal-starrer 'Little Thomas' is all set to be released on October 23. Directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, and Ranjan Singh's Flip Films and Anurag Kashyap, the feature stars child artiste Hridansh Parekh as Little Thomas. The film marks Kashyap’s first foray into children’s cinema since his 2007 animated directorial venture Return of Hanuman.

About 'Little Thomas'

Set in Goa of the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child of his parents, who desperately wants a little brother. "One day, he is told that to get a baby brother his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!" the film's synopsis reads.

Cast and Crew on the Film

Speaking about the film, Rasika Dugal said, "It is a film which is committed to the soul of its story without resorting to unnecessary frills. There are also such few films being made for children today, particularly films that don’t talk down to them. I feel Little Thomas fills that gap in a very lovely way — it’s a children’s film, but one that adults can enjoy just as much."

Calling Little Thomas a film inspired from his childhood, director Kaushal Oza, said, "My team and I had a ball shooting it thanks to the infectious enthusiasm the kids brought on the set. And their chemistry shows on the screen. Thomas will make you smile, make you laugh, and even shed a tear or two."

Producer Ranjan Singh said Little Thomas is a film the team made to "remind us why we make films." "It’s such an innocent and fun story of a boy and his adventures to find the answer for his one question. In an age of fast cuts, and high on adrenaline films, this is a simple, sweet film which every family member can watch and should watch it together," Singh said. (ANI)