South African actress Tarina Patel, at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, highlighted the group's strength. She noted it now has over 20 members, representing more than half the world's population and 40% of global GDP.

South African actress and producer Tarina Patel spoke about the growing role of BRICS and the need for stronger ties between its member countries as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Patel on BRICS' Growing Influence

Speaking about the summit, Patel said the grouping has entered its third decade and now has over 20 countries as members and partners. She also pointed to the combined population and economic strength of the group. “I think that the common point that was reiterated is that we’re now going into the third decade of BRICS, having celebrated over 20 years. There are more than 20 countries that have joined, and together we represent more than half the world’s population and account for 40% of the GDP. “ she told ANI.

Patel spoke about the need to continue building stronger ties between the member countries. “I mean, those are staggering numbers. The statistics can’t lie, and what we aim to continue to do is to foster and build relationships, breaking down borders and building an economy stronger day by day, month by month…” she added.

India's Chairship Amid Global Challenges

The BRICS Summit is being held at a time when countries are facing challenges linked to the global economy, technology, geopolitics, climate change and resources. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation in areas such as development, climate action, technology, energy and finance.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation among the key areas of focus. (ANI)