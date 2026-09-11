A filmed version of the hit Broadway and West End play ‘Oh, Mary!’ is set to debut on HBO in 2027. The dark comedy stars playwright Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln. The news was announced in a teaser with Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

'Oh, Mary!' Filmed Version to Debut on HBO

A filmed version of the hit Broadway and West End play ‘Oh, Mary!’ is all set to debut on HBO in 2027. According to Variety, HBO announced the news in a teaser featuring playwright and star Cole Escola opposite ‘Sex and the City’ stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

The HBO special was filmed during the July 28, 2026 performance of ‘Oh Mary!’ in London. While Escola features as Mary Todd Lincoln, Giles Terera is seen as Mary’s Husband (aka Abraham Lincoln), Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant and Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdHbfSIsDmp/

About the Dark Comedy

As per the official logline, the dark comedy will follow a “miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute, one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).”

Cast and Crew on the HBO Special

Sam Pinkleton, who was the play’s original Broadway director, also helmed the HBO special. Executive producers are Escola, Alex Bach, Daniel Powell, Carlee Briglia, Mike Lavoie, Kevin McCollum, and Lucas McMahon.

Speaking about reprising her hit role, Escola, in a statement, shared, “I’m so happy to share this show with a wider audience and spread ‘Oh, Mary!’ awareness. Knowing about ‘Oh, Mary!’ is the first step in getting rid of it,” as quoted by Variety.

Director Sam Pinkleton further added, “I fell in love with theatre as a kid by absolutely wearing out the VHS tapes of ‘Cats’ and ‘Into The Woods’ and I am honoured to continue that legacy with ‘Oh, Mary!’ on HBO. Shepherding ‘Oh, Mary!’ through its many lives (and Marys) has been an ecstatic experience, and I’m giddy that the genius of original idiot Cole Escola will now be immortalised on televisions across America and beyond.”

‘Oh, Mary!’ will arrive on HBO Max in 2027. (ANI)