Qazi Touqeer, winner of 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005, is now a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 20'. He recently reflected on his win, admitting to fellow contestants that he did not believe he was a good singer at the time, despite his popularity.

Singer Qazi Touqeer, who won the 2005 singing reality show Fame Gurukul, recently looked back at his journey on ‘Bigg Boss 20’ and admitted that he did not think he was a good singer when he won the show. Qazi, who was declared the winner of Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, was praised by his fellow contestants after he sang the popular song ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ from the 1972 film ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’ in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20.’

Qazi Touqeer Impresses in Legacy Room

The contestants were introduced to the show’s new Legacy Room after Bigg Boss showed them a film featuring memorable contestants and moments from previous seasons of the reality show. As the contestants sat together in the room, Qazi sang ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain.’ His performance left the contestants impressed.

Amrapali Dubey then recalled Qazi’s ‘Fame Gurukul’ days and told him that the entire country had voted for him because of his singing talent. Qazi spoke about the support he received during the show but admitted that he did not feel he sang well at the time. He said, “lekin main achha nahi gaata tha uss time (But I didn’t sing well at that time).”

Reflecting on Fame Gurukul and Arijit Singh

Qazi rose to fame after winning Sony TV’s ‘Fame Gurukul’ in 2005. He and Ruprekha Banerjee were declared the winners on October 20, 2005, after winning audience support during the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official) Interestingly, the show also featured a young Arijit Singh. The singer was eliminated before the finale and finished sixth in the competition. Qazi and Arijit have remained friends over the years, with Qazi often sharing pictures and videos with the singer.

Return to the Spotlight on Bigg Boss 20

Now, years after his ‘Fame Gurukul win,’ Qazi is back in the spotlight as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show follows the theme of ‘Tatasthu’ this season, under which contestants have two lives. Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann have been nominated this week. Bigg Boss 20 is available on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)