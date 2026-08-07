Giorgia Whigham has been cast opposite Kevin Bacon in the upcoming horror thriller 'Summoner'. The film marks Jeremy Slater's directorial debut and follows an exorcist (Bacon) on a dangerous mission. Whigham will play a witness protection agent.

Actress Giorgia Whigham has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming horror thriller 'Summoner', starring opposite Kevin Bacon in director Jeremy Slater's feature directorial debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Slater, known for his work on 'Mortal Kombat II' and 'The Umbrella Academy', has also written the screenplay for the film.

About the Film 'Summoner'

According to the filmmakers, 'Summoner' follows exorcist Jefferson Haddock, played by Kevin Bacon, who is called to an isolated witness protection property to confront a terrifying demon. However, the mission takes a dangerous turn when he accidentally unleashes a supernatural force that threatens his life and everything around him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whigham will portray a witness protection agent in the film. Horror filmmaker Andy Muschietti is producing the project alongside Barbara Muschietti and Russell Ackerman. Production is scheduled to begin this fall in Ireland. Dan Kagan, Melissa Russell, Carl Hampe and John Schoenfelder are serving as executive producers. Amazon MGM Studios plans to give 'Summoner' a theatrical release.

About Giorgia Whigham

Whigham is best known for portraying Blaire Bennett in Seth MacFarlane's Peacock series 'Ted', which became Peacock's most-watched original title at the time of its debut in 2024. Her previous credits include Marvel's 'The Punisher', Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and MTV's 'Scream'. She recently completed work on the independent film 'How the Cookie Crumbles', in which she plays the lead role and also serves as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.