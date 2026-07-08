Oasis' 1995 hit 'Wonderwall' has surprisingly become the unofficial anthem for England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The song is sung in unison by fans and players after victories, strengthening the bond between the squad and its supporters.

'Wonderwall' Becomes Unofficial Anthem

From the stands to the dressing room, England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has found an unlikely hero, one that was never meant to be part of the plan. As the "Three Lions" march into the WC 2026 quarter-finals on Saturday, July 11, Oasis' iconic 1995 hit 'Wonderwall' seems to have emerged as the soundtrack of a campaign that has brought players and fans closer than ever.

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'Wonderwall' has become the team's unofficial anthem, with thousands of fans singing it in unison after matches. Before the tournament began, the Football Association had submitted several songs to FIFA for matchday celebrations, including 'Sweet Caroline,' which became closely associated with Gareth Southgate's reign. However, under new manager Thomas Tuchel, a different tune has struck a chord.

'Wonderwall' was first played after England's thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in the tournament opener at Dallas Stadium, where fans sang every word with such passion that they nearly drowned out the stadium speakers. That spontaneous singalong became a regular post-match fixture in no time.

With every victory, the song, that released alomst three decades ago, has echoed around stadiums, which has also strengthened the bond between the squad and its supporters. The connection was especially evident after England's hard-fought win over Mexico, when players and fans once again united in song following an intense defensive display.

Kane on 'Special Connection' with Fans

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England captain Harry Kane admitted that the now-famous 'Wonderwall' moment remains one of his favourite memories of the tournament. Reflecting on the special "connection with the fans," Kane said the emotional celebration meant just as much as the result itself.

"We're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans. We know how much it means to them," he told the Lions' Den podcast. "We have that connection right now, but just that moment, singing 'Wonderwall' in the stadium, was a really special moment," he added.

Oasis Classic Finds New Generation

The song's popularity as England's unofficial World Cup anthem has also thrilled Oasis, whose 1995 classic has found a new generation of football supporters singing along.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time 'Wonderwall' has been linked with a major sporting occasion. Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher had also performed the song with his former band Beady Eye during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)