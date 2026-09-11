Bollywood and Hollywood stars are no longer limited to acting and endorsements. From Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, several celebrities have launched skincare brands, bringing their beauty philosophies directly to consumers.

Celebrity beauty brands have become a major part of the global skincare industry, with stars turning their personal beauty routines and experiences into businesses. From Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon in India to Rihanna and Hailey Bieber internationally, these celebrities have built skincare brands of their own.

1. Deepika Padukone – 82°E

Deepika Padukone entered the skincare and wellness space with 82°E, which she co-founded with Jigar Shah in 2022. The brand focuses on skincare and self-care, combining Indian ingredients with modern skincare science. Its products include moisturisers, face oils, cleansers and sunscreen.

2. Kriti Sanon – Hyphen

Kriti Sanon launched Hyphen in 2023 as a skincare brand focused on combining multiple active and natural ingredients in its formulations. The range now includes cleansers, serums, sunscreens, moisturisers, face masks and body-care products.

3. Nayanthara – 9SKIN

South Indian superstar Nayanthara co-founded 9SKIN with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and skincare expert Daisy Morgan. The brand focuses on self-care and skincare, offering products such as cleansers, serums and moisturisers. Its philosophy combines natural ingredients with skincare technology.

4. Lara Dutta – Arias

Former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta launched Arias, a skincare brand created with the needs of Indian skin in mind. The range was developed with dermatologists and includes products such as face washes, toners, serums, creams and sunscreen.

5. Rihanna – Fenty Skin

Rihanna expanded her beauty business into skincare with Fenty Skin, offering products across cleansing, hydration and sun protection. The brand follows the inclusive approach associated with her wider beauty empire and caters to a broad range of skin types.

6. Hailey Bieber – Rhode

Hailey Bieber launched Rhode in 2022, building the brand around simple skincare and hydration. Products such as its peptide-focused treatments and moisturising formulas helped popularise the “glazed” skin trend. In 2025, Rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty, while Bieber remained involved with the brand.

7. Brad Pitt – Le Domaine

Brad Pitt ventured into luxury skincare with Le Domaine, a brand inspired by his connection with Château Miraval in France. The range focuses on anti-ageing skincare and combines cosmetic science with ingredients associated with grapes and the vineyard.

8. Gwyneth Paltrow – Goop Beauty

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Beauty is another celebrity-backed name in the skincare and wellness space. The brand offers products focused on skin health and beauty, including exfoliators and other treatments, while maintaining Goop's broader wellness-focused identity.

From Indian stars bringing local ingredients and skincare needs into focus to Hollywood celebrities building global beauty businesses, celebrity-owned skincare brands are continuing to reshape how consumers discover and buy beauty products.