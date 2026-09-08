Bollywood has delivered several big box-office successes in 2026, but one film has raced far ahead of the competition. From Dhurandhar 2 to Border 2, here are the year's 10 highest-grossing Hindi films

Bollywood has had an eventful year at the box office, with several big-ticket releases managing to attract audiences to theatres. But while a number of films have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, one movie has completely changed the scale of the 2026 box-office race.

Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has emerged as the undisputed leader. The film has crossed the massive Rs 1,000 crore milestone in India and is currently sitting at Rs 1,186.32 crore, according to Koimoi's list updated on September 8, 2026.

What makes the number even more striking is the enormous gap between "Dhurandhar 2" and the film at No. 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Is In A League Of Its Own

"Dhurandhar 2" has turned into the biggest Bollywood success of 2026 by a huge margin. With Rs 1,186.32 crore at the Indian box office, the film is not merely leading the year's chart; it is miles ahead of the competition.

The difference between ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and the second-ranked ‘Border 2’ is more than Rs 800 crore. That gap underlines just how extraordinary the film's theatrical run has been.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has also entered the list of the biggest Hindi films ever at the Indian box office, making its 2026 run one of the most talked-about theatrical performances of the year.

Border 2 Holds The Second Spot

Sunny Deol's "Border 2" is the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 so far. The movie has collected Rs 362.76 crore in India.

The war drama arrived with considerable expectations, particularly because it carries the legacy of the popular "Border" franchise. Its strong theatrical performance helped it cross the Rs 350 crore mark.

However, despite its impressive numbers, "Border 2" has been completely overshadowed in the annual race by the unprecedented performance of "Dhurandhar 2".

Bhoot Bangla Just Misses Rs 200 Crore

Akshay Kumar's "Bhoot Bangla" takes the third position with Rs 199.23 crore at the Indian box office.

The horror-comedy came very close to the Rs 200 crore milestone, making it one of the year's biggest Bollywood successes. Its position in the top three also highlights the variety of genres that have worked with audiences in 2026.

Dhamaal 4 Continues The Franchise's Winning Run

The "Dhamaal" franchise has once again managed to attract audiences. "Dhamaal 4" has collected Rs 177.92 crore in India and currently ranks fourth among the year's biggest Bollywood grossers.

The film's performance shows the advantage of a familiar franchise, particularly when audiences already have an established connection with its characters and comedy.

Awarapan 2 Crosses Rs 150 Crore

Emraan Hashmi's "Awarapan 2" occupies the fifth spot on the list. The film has earned Rs 155.91 crore in India.

Crossing the Rs 150 crore mark has made "Awarapan 2" one of the notable theatrical performers of the year. Its position in the top five also adds another interesting title to an otherwise star-heavy list.

Toxic And Welcome To The Jungle Make The Top Seven

Yash's "Toxic" has also made it into the top 10 Bollywood chart, with its Hindi version collecting Rs 142.95 crore in India.

The film is ranked sixth, followed by "Welcome To The Jungle" at No. 7. The latter has earned Rs 137.93 crore at the Indian box office.

While both films have delivered strong numbers, they still have a considerable distance to cover to challenge the year's top two performers.

Hanuman Ansh Is One Of The Biggest Surprises

At No. 8 is "Hanuman Ansh", one of the more unexpected successes on the list.

The film has collected Rs 132.13 crore in India. Its performance is particularly noteworthy because it has managed to stand alongside movies associated with much bigger budgets and major stars.

The success of "Hanuman Ansh" also highlights how audience word-of-mouth and content can sometimes push a film beyond expectations.

Mirzapur: The Movie Makes The Top 10

"Mirzapur: The Movie" has also found a place among the 10 biggest Bollywood grossers of 2026.

The film has earned Rs 115.94 crore at the Indian box office, putting it at No. 9. As an extension of the hugely popular "Mirzapur" franchise, the movie benefited from an already established fan base.

The film also reportedly crossed Rs 135 crore worldwide within its first three days, giving it a strong start at the global box office.

Cocktail 2 Completes The List

"Cocktail 2" takes the 10th position with an India collection of Rs 104.53 crore.

Its inclusion means that every film in the top 10 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. That makes 2026 an interesting year for Bollywood's theatrical business, even though the gap at the very top remains enormous.