5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Interval is an audience expectation

In many countries, modern films are usually shown without any break. Digital projectors made changing reels a thing of the past. But in India, the interval continues because audiences expect it and it's a solid business model for theatres. This is why even some Hollywood movies get an interval added for their Indian release. But since these films are not designed for a break, the pause can sometimes feel awkward, interrupting an important scene and annoying the audience.