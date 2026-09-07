Why Movies Have Intervals In India, Know The Real Reason; Read On
The practice of movie intervals started back when projectionists needed to change film reels. Even today's digital age, this tradition continues in Indian cinema, becoming a part of our movie-watching culture and big business opportunity for theatres
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Image Credit : Gemini
INTERVAL
You are totally hooked on a suspenseful scene in the theatre. Suddenly, the screen flashes "INTERVAL". For some, this is popcorn time, for others, a quick washroom break. But the interval is more than just a pause. It's a key part of how Indian cinema tells its stories.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Digital Projector
In today's digital projector era, we don't need to change reels to run a movie. But back in the day, cinemas showed films on huge film reels. Projectionists needed time to switch from one reel to the next during long movies. This is how the interval system actually began. Technology changed, but the interval tradition stayed on in India, becoming a part of our cinema culture.
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Image Credit : Gemini
The Big Twist
This is a really interesting point for movie buffs. Most Indian films place a big twist, a shocking event, a fight scene, or something totally unexpected just minutes before the interval. Fans call this the "Interval Block." Its main purpose is to leave you hanging and make you curious about what will happen next.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Not just a break for the audience
The interval is not just a rest time for the audience. It is also a key money-making window for theatres. During this break, people rush to buy popcorn, juice, coffee, and samosas. This boosts the theatre's business. Plus, it gives the audience a much-needed break to stretch, visit the washroom, and grab a bite after sitting for so long.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Interval is an audience expectation
In many countries, modern films are usually shown without any break. Digital projectors made changing reels a thing of the past. But in India, the interval continues because audiences expect it and it's a solid business model for theatres. This is why even some Hollywood movies get an interval added for their Indian release. But since these films are not designed for a break, the pause can sometimes feel awkward, interrupting an important scene and annoying the audience.
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