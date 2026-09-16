Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s appearance at Ajith Kumar’s Silverstone race has sparked fresh discussions. Veteran actress Ambika has now shared her thoughts on their friendship and public appearances.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan’s recent appearance together at Ajith Kumar’s Le Mans Cup race in the UK has once again sparked social media discussions. Veteran actress Ambika has now shared her perspective on their public appearances.

Ambika Says Friendship Should Not Be Misinterpreted

Speaking to RedPix, Ambika said friendship should not automatically be given another meaning simply because one person has reached a higher position. She explained that she would personally be cautious about situations that could invite negative comments about a close friend holding an important position.

“If I were in Trisha’s place, and I knew that negative criticism would come, I would avoid going along,” Ambika said, adding that friendship should be valued while people should also remain careful about public appearances.

Vijay And Trisha Seen Together At Silverstone

Vijay and Trisha were recently spotted at Silverstone during the Michelin Le Mans Cup race, where Vijay ceremonially flagged off the event. Ajith Kumar competed in the race, while Trisha was seen at the venue watching the proceedings. Videos and pictures from the event quickly circulated online.

The latest appearance has once again brought attention to Vijay and Trisha’s long-standing friendship. The two actors have worked together in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo. Their appearances together have frequently generated discussion among fans.

Their Friendship Continues To Draw Attention

Trisha had also attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister earlier this year. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed the relationship speculation surrounding them.

Ambika’s comments come amid continued public interest in the duo, while her remarks specifically focused on maintaining caution and avoiding situations that could invite unwanted criticism.