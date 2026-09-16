Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently criticized luxury brand Fendi over its Rs 8.3 lakh Navratri-style bag, stating it undermines Indian talent and represents cultural appropriation. The bag, priced at nearly $10,000, sparked widespread debate for its resemblance to traditional Indian craftsmanship without due credit.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently slammed luxury fashion house Fendi over its Rs 8.3 lakh Navratri-style bag, asserting the design undermines authentic Indian talent and heritage. The high-priced accessory, resembling traditional Indian craftsmanship, has triggered a broader debate on cultural appropriation within the fashion industry. Many on social media have also reacted strongly.

The Italian brand's 'Baguette 26424: Multicolour Re Edition bag' is described as featuring 39,500 beads and 475 mirrors, requiring over 138 hours of hand craftsmanship. However, its product listing reportedly makes no mention of India or its design inspiration. This omission has fuelled accusations that Fendi fails to credit Indian craftsmanship, echoing past controversies involving other luxury brands.

Mazumdar-Shaw Calls Out Cultural Appropriation

Reacting to the ongoing discussion, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw directly criticized Fendi on social media. She stated, "This is a case of cultural appropriation & not in good taste." She further added, "Repackaging India's traditional craft as luxury, without credit to the artisans who created and preserved it, undermines our authentic talent and heritage." Her comments highlight the need for recognition and fair acknowledgement of Indian artisans.

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Mazumdar-Shaw emphasised that "Indian craftsmanship deserves recognition, not imitation." This sentiment resonates with a growing call for global brands to provide due credit for designs inspired by diverse cultural traditions. The bag's design closely resembles multicolour bags often found in Indian markets, especially during Navratri.

Broader Public and Corporate Reactions

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka also joined the criticism, drawing parallels to previous incidents. He tweeted, "After the Prada Kolhapuri chappal scandal, here comes the Fendi 'Navratri' bag." Goenka pointed out the stark price difference, noting that the Fendi bag costs Rs 8.3 lakhs for a design similar to a Rs 500 bag available in Gujarat, with "zero credit to Indian artisans."

Social media users widely echoed these concerns, questioning the exorbitant pricing and the lack of attribution. One user commented that without the Fendi logo, "Nobody will give more than 500 rupees to this bag." Another user, however, suggested leveraging such moments for Indian artisans to sell similar products. Previous luxury brands like Prada and Ralph Lauren have also faced backlash for similar issues, with Prada eventually adding cultural context for its Kolhapuri chappal-like footwear.

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The Debate Over Credit and Compensation

This controversy has intensified the ongoing debate about credit, context, and fair compensation for Indian artisans. While Fendi's website states the bag was made in Italy, the visual inspiration is undeniably Indian. The repeated instances of global luxury houses drawing from India's rich craft traditions without explicit acknowledgment continue to raise questions about ethical sourcing and cultural respect.

The discussion is not simply about whether Fendi copied India, but rather how Indian craftsmanship is credited, presented, and valued on the global stage. Many believe India's artisans, traditions, and origins deserve explicit recognition from these brands. The industry will likely continue to face scrutiny until clearer policies on cultural attribution are adopted.