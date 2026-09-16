Actress Rashami Desai is making a comeback to television after nearly eight years with the new show 'Sayoneee'. She will play the character Maya and stated she chose this role for its purpose and strong story, having rejected many previous offers.

Actress Rashami Desai is all set to make a comeback on television after a gap of nearly eight years. The 'Uttaran' star will be next seen in the upcoming TV show 'Sayoneee', where she will be seen in the character of Maya.

On choosing 'Sayoneee' for her comeback

Speaking on the same, Rashami revealed that she decided to return to the small screen after finding a story and character that she felt connected with. She also spoke about having rejected several offers over the years. "I wasn’t looking for a comeback on television but for a purpose. As an artist, we get a number of opportunities, but it’s not necessary to just be visible, work and earn money. You should do something that people remember you for, and that’s what I am known for. Sayoneee has that spark. I feel the story is bigger than the artists themselves," Rashami said.

"Maya is not just a character or an imagination. She is a very practical character that I am going to play in Sayoneee. And as an actor, I wouldn’t deny that I received many offers, but I turned them down because I didn’t feel connected to the stories or the characters that were coming my way. Every artist wants to play a character that is beautifully written," she further said about the character.

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'Sayoneee' Cast and Premiere Details

'Sayoneee' stars Rashmi Desai, Janhavi Soni and Gautam Singh Vig in the lead roles. It will premiere on September 23 at 7:30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. (ANI)