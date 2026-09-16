Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi opened up about her past relationship with rapper-singer Badshah on Bigg Boss 20, telling Kanika Mann that she faced what she described as physical, emotional and social cheating.

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has spoken about her past relationship with rapper Badshah on Bigg Boss 20. Speaking to Kanika Mann, she described experiences she characterised as physical, emotional and social cheating.

Isha Rikhi Opens Up About ‘Cheating’

During a conversation with Kanika, Isha was asked whether the cheating she experienced was physical, emotional or social. She replied, “All of them.” She then explained that she generally does not believe allegations about someone unless she sees proof herself.

Isha said this approach also shaped how she dealt with her relationship. According to her, she only understood the extent of what was happening after the relationship ended. She said that was when she realised she had been “played the whole time”.

‘Very Toxic’ Situation, Says Isha

Isha further described the experience as “very toxic”, explaining how someone could make her feel like a best friend by taking her to places and introducing her to selected people.

However, she said she later realised that she had only been introduced to a particular social circle, rather than being genuinely accepted as a close companion across the person’s wider circle.

When Kanika asked whether there were too many “best friends”, Isha suggested that several people could be treated as close companions for limited periods. She said the person may not genuinely want a best friend but could instead be “playing games”.

Isha Says It Was About ‘Convenience’

Isha attributed such behaviour to “convenience”, suggesting that the person wanted to keep people around because they offered something that was difficult to find elsewhere.

Isha and Badshah announced their separation through a joint statement on August 31, saying they had mutually decided to part ways and requesting privacy.