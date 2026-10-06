Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Jealous Of Love Gill & Gullu? Shocking Confession Sparks Romance Buzz!

Bigg Boss 20 takes a dramatic turn as ScoutOP opens up about his confusing feelings towards Love Gill. His reaction to Love’s growing friendship with Gullu has sparked questions about possible jealousy inside the house. Scout reportedly admits he is confused about his emotions, while his comments about Love leave fans wondering whether their bond is more complicated than just friendship. Is this jealousy, possessiveness or simply a close friendship? Watch the full story. 0:00 — ScoutOP’s Confession Sparks Bigg Boss 20 Buzz 1:00 — Scout Admits Confusion Over His Feelings For Love 2:00 — Love & Gullu’s Bonding Triggers Jealousy Debate