Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Turns Bihari Avtar for Mahhi Vij | Fun Exchange Leaves Fans in Laughter

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Turns Bihari Avtar for Mahhi Vij
Bigg Boss 20 contestants Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij delivered a hilarious moment inside the house with their fun act. As Qazi was unwell, Mahhi brought him food and jokingly mimicked Love Gill. Qazi instantly switched to a Bihari accent, assuring Mahhi that he would save her and even feed her with his own hands. The duo’s dramatic act ended with both bursting into laughter. 0:00 – Mahhi Brings Food For Unwell Qazi 1:00 – Qazi Instantly Enters Bihari Mode 2:00 – Qazi And Mahhi’s Dramatic Act Ends In Laughter
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