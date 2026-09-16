Shilpa Shetty previously opened up about having her second baby through surrogacy. She tried for five years to have a second child. The actress even postponed her shoot dates for the movies Nikamma and Hungama during that time. An autoimmune disease called APLC stopped her from getting pregnant and caused multiple miscarriages. Her body simply did not respond to pregnancy. She finally chose the surrogacy route to welcome her daughter after these health struggles.