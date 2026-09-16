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PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Kids; Inside Her Family Life
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her children in traditional Marathi style. Here’s a look at their festive moments, her son’s startup journey and her path to motherhood through surrogacy.
Ganesha festival celebrations everywhere
The Ganesha festival brings a festive mood everywhere right now. Mumbai especially carries a unique charm during this time. Bollywood stars also celebrate this festival with great devotion and grand setups.
Shilpa Shetty leads the celebrations
Fans always remember Shilpa Shetty first when Bollywood Ganesha celebrations begin. The 52-year-old actress still looks like a 20-year-old beauty. She recently stepped out in pure Marathi style and danced with her two children. She also performed the Ganesha pooja with her kids in these viral videos.
Actress with her two children
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009 and welcomed their first child Viaan in 2012. Viaan is 14 years old now. The couple later welcomed their daughter Samisha through surrogacy in 2020. The little girl is currently six years old.
Dance videos go viral
The actress rarely makes public appearances with her children. A video of her with her daughter went viral just a few days ago. Now, new videos show her dancing happily with both her kids for the Ganesha festival, and fans are loving them.
Son becomes entrepreneur at 10
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra saw their son Viaan start his own business at just 10 years old. The actress shared a proud post about this achievement back then. She announced her son's startup idea and showed off a specially designed pair of sneakers in a video post.
Baby girl through surrogacy
Shilpa Shetty previously opened up about having her second baby through surrogacy. She tried for five years to have a second child. The actress even postponed her shoot dates for the movies Nikamma and Hungama during that time. An autoimmune disease called APLC stopped her from getting pregnant and caused multiple miscarriages. Her body simply did not respond to pregnancy. She finally chose the surrogacy route to welcome her daughter after these health struggles.
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