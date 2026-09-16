Actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, the original lead pair from the film Aashiqui, recently featured in an Instagram post, garnering 13.5K likes and 195 comments. The post, captioned "OG cast", resonated with fans who expressed admiration and nostalgia for the iconic duo.

Aashiqui fever continues! That's when Rahul Roy and Anu Aggrawal — Aashiqui's original dream team thrilled fans. An Instagram post by Instant Bollywood showed them together but in different frames. It immediately drew eyes, proving the "OG cast" still has it. They stole hearts in their 1990 romantic drama. Aashiqui's on-screen magic made them the era's top romantic duo. For Indian cinema buffs, their spot is secured. No debate.

Viral Post Sparks Nostalgia

"OG cast". That was the heartwarming caption Instant Bollywood used. The post went live on September 14, 2026, featuring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggrawal. Hashtags like #rahulroy, #anuaggrawal, #instantbollywood spread the word. Fans went wild. In under 23 hours, the post racked up 13.5K likes. It also pulled in 195 comments. That's quick, eager engagement from a loyal fanbase.

Fans Express Enduring Affection

"Life ka fast and lust my favourite movie movie seen ashiqui 1" — one fan wrote. "Looking good both of you" read another. Comments flooded in. They showed deep appreciation for Rahul and Anu. The comment section proved the actors' lasting pull. People grew up watching Aashiqui. Now, they celebrated its stars' impact on their lives.

This strong digital buzz shows Rahul and Anu still rule hearts. Their connection spans generations. The rapid, positive response within hours proves it. Time passed, but their bond with the audience remains. Shared memories of their film fuel this. Social media lets fans relive that history. It’s a powerful connection.

About Aashiqui

Aashiqui is a landmark 1990 Indian musical romantic drama film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar. The film famously introduced Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in their debut roles,