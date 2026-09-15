The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia were a grand, star-studded event. Bollywood's biggest names, including the Kapoors, Khans, and Kaif-Kaushal, joined the festivities to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family’s iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia, turned into a star-studded affair as some of Bollywood’s biggest names arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and celebrate the festival with the family. The grand festivities, held amid elaborate decorations and traditional rituals, brought together a dazzling gathering of the Hindi film industry’s A-listers.

A Star-studded Affair

Visuals from the celebrations that took place on Monday showed Antilia illuminated and decked up for the auspicious occasion. The guest list featured a who's who of Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others, joining the Ambanis for the festive celebrations. Producer and interior designer Gauri Khan also arrived at the celebrations with her mother. Cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Deepak Chahar also joined the festivities with their families.

Celebrity Arrivals in Style

Salman Khan made a stylish arrival at the celebrations, drawing plenty of attention from the paparazzi as he stepped out in his casual look, choosing a simple shirt and jeans for the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor arrived in a stunning yellow suit, bringing her trademark poise as she was joined by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jehangir and her sister, Karisma Kapoor.

Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made a starry appearance, with the couple making one of the evening’s much-awaited appearances at Antilia. Also present at the Ganpati celebrations were Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in their traditional bests. Actor Ranveer Singh arrived in his unmistakable style, adding his signature energy and flair to the glamorous evening. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also turned heads as they posed for the cameras at the Ambani residence.

Host Nita Ambani Welcomes Guests

Nonetheless, host Nita Ambani also greeted the media as she welcomed guests to the celebrations, looking elegant in a beautifully crafted traditional ensemble. Her festive appearance, complemented by statement jewellery and a graceful traditional aesthetic, added to the grandeur of the evening as she personally acknowledged the paparazzi gathered outside Antilia.

Antilia's Annual Festive Transformation

Every year, all eyes turn to Antilia, as it undergoes a breathtaking transformation with elaborate lighting, massive floral installations, and traditional temple-inspired decor to welcome Ganpati Bappa. The multi-day extravaganza draws nationwide attention, serving as a star-studded gathering that brings together India’s biggest celebrities, industrialists, politicians, and global personalities for festive aartis and cultural events. (ANI)