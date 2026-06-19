After the massive success of 'Manjummel Boys', director Chidambaram is back. This time, he has teamed up with 'Aavesham' writer Jithu Madhavan for 'Balan', an emotional thriller that's already getting rave reviews.

When the director of Manjummel Boys and the writer of Aavesham team up, you know something special is cooking. That's exactly the buzz around Balan, the new film from director Chidambaram. There was no other reason needed for this film to grab everyone's attention right from its announcement.

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After a film like Manjummel Boys, which completely changed the scene for Malayalam cinema, everyone was eagerly waiting to see what Chidambaram would do next. He surprised everyone with this project. He has kept his core technical team from Manjummel Boys – the cinematographer, music director, production designer, and editor are all the same. But this time, he’s cast a bunch of newcomers in the lead roles. Ganapathi, who handled the casting for Manjummel Boys, is back again. Just like his earlier films Jan.E.Man and Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram is again diving deep into human emotions. But he's taking a completely new and different route this time.

The story follows a mother and her young son. They keep changing their names and identities wherever they go. The mother has a new story for everyone they meet, and she trains her son to do the same. They often just steal the identity of someone they've recently met. The film, titled Balan, follows their life on the move, doing odd jobs and never putting down roots, like a boat without an anchor. Chidambaram introduces us to these characters but doesn't give away much about their past. He leaves it for us to figure out. It's clear they are running from something. The story really kicks off when some unexpected events force them to change course, deciding the future for both mother and son.

Compared to his last two films, Balan deals with more raw, basic emotions. It focuses on the mother-son bond and explores how our circumstances can shape us as we grow up. Chidambaram is known for showing working-class life so well. This time, he goes even further, focusing on people at the very bottom of society—the kind of people we usually keep at a distance. The film really gets to you, hitting your most sensitive spots. At the same time, it keeps you on the edge of your seat, worried about what will happen next to this mother-son duo. Jithu Madhavan’s script does a fantastic job of mixing these intense emotions with thrilling moments.

The first thing that deserves a huge applause is the casting. The mother and son, who caught everyone's eye in the trailer, are just brilliant. Adhisheshan plays the young Balan, Farzana Palathingal is the mother, and Muhammed Zinaan plays the teenage Balan. These three newcomers don't just look the part; their performances are stunning. It's amazing how they carry a film with such heavy, complex emotions on their shoulders. The supporting cast is also interesting and perfectly placed. Lal Jr. and Girish AD as cops, Beena Antony as an ex-convict, and Tovino as a thief all make an impact. There's also an old woman in one of the film's best scenes who delivers a knockout performance.

Movie Trailer

Shaiju Khalid’s cinematography has a universal feel, something that audiences anywhere in the world can connect with. He has shot places like Wayanad in a way we've never seen before. Shaiju is famous for how he shoots dark scenes, but here, he works his magic with daylight shots. The camera work is so smooth you barely notice it, but it perfectly captures the story's mysterious vibe. Sushin Shyam's music, just like in Manjummel Boys, is a huge part of the experience. The film has three songs, and 'Thakkol' is one that will stick in your mind long after. The background score is also top-notch. It really helps Chidambaram set the complex moods the film needs.

In this new golden age of Malayalam cinema, where our films are getting love from all over the country, Balan is definitely going to be one of the top ones. The film is a clear sign of Chidambaram's growth and confidence as a filmmaker. Balan is a film that can easily travel beyond borders. No matter how many more films he makes, Balan will always be remembered as one of Chidambaram's best.