The trailer for 'Balan: The Boy,' a psychological thriller from 'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram, is out. The film, releasing on June 19, centers on a mother and son on the run, hinting at dark family secrets and a murder mystery.

The trailer of 'Balan: The Boy,' the upcoming psychological thriller from Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram, was released on Friday, offering a glimpse into a dark and emotional story centered on a mother and her young son. Set to hit theatres on June 19, the film follows a mother and kid who appear to be running from a troubled past while trying to stay one step ahead of danger.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The nearly three-minute trailer introduces a world filled with fear, secrets and uncertainty. It shows a woman living under different identities, a young boy caught in mysterious circumstances and a police chase that seems to follow them wherever they go. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Trailer Delves into Disturbing Family History

The trailer also hints at a disturbing family history connected to the boy's grandmother. At the same time, it raises questions about the child's possible link to a murder case, adding to the mystery surrounding the story. It ends on a chilling, leaving viewers with more questions than answers and building curiosity about the fate of the mother-son duo.

'Balan: The Boy' Screened at Cannes 2026

Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was screened at the Marche Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was held from May 12 to May 23, 2026, bringing together filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders from across the world.

The prestigious festival featured red carpet premieres, special screenings, gala events, and a range of industry activities, including the renowned Marche du Film, with most key events taking place at the iconic Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. (ANI)