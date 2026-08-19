Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has changed the box office game for the actor. As the film races past Rs 100 crore in India, here's a look at five of his biggest theatrical successes

Emraan Hashmi has delivered several memorable box office successes across genres. From The Dirty Picture and Raaz 3 to his latest Awarapan 2, here are his top five India grossers.

Awarapan 2 has arrived as the biggest box office success of Emraan Hashmi's career as a solo lead. Released on August 14, 2026, the romantic action drama crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within five days, giving Hashmi his first Rs 100 crore film in a solo lead role.

The achievement is particularly significant because the original Awarapan, released in 2007, did not make a major impact theatrically. Over the years, however, the film developed a strong cult following, helped largely by its emotional story and memorable music.

Awarapan 2 has tapped into that nostalgia while also bringing a fresh story and a more commercial scale. With the film still running in cinemas, its final collection could climb considerably higher. Recent reports indicate that it has already emerged as Hashmi's biggest solo hit.

The Dirty Picture - Rs 79.78 Crore

Before Awarapan 2, The Dirty Picture was among Emraan Hashmi's biggest domestic successes.

The 2011 film, led by Vidya Balan, featured Hashmi alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor. Its bold subject, strong performances and hit music helped it become one of the year's major successes.

According to Box Office India, The Dirty Picture collected around Rs 79.78 crore nett in India. It remains one of the most commercially successful films in Hashmi's career.

Baadshaho - Rs 65.78 Crore

Baadshaho brought together a large ensemble featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidya Balan.

The 2017 period heist drama earned around Rs 65.78 crore nett in India, making it one of Hashmi's strongest theatrical performers. Box Office India's filmography places Baadshaho among his top India nett grossers.

While Hashmi was part of an ensemble rather than the only lead, the film remains an important entry in his box office journey.

Raaz 3 - Rs 70.07 Crore

Raaz 3 was another major commercial success for Hashmi and one of the films that strengthened his association with the horror-thriller genre.

Released in 2012, the film also starred Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta. According to Box Office India, Raaz 3 earned around Rs 70.07 crore nett in India.

The film's franchise value, horror elements and Emraan's established audience helped it make a strong theatrical impact.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai - Rs 58.26 Crore

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai remains one of the most memorable films of Hashmi's career.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the 2010 crime drama starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai. Hashmi played Shoaib Khan, a character inspired by underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

The film earned around Rs 58.26 crore nett in India and was classified as a Hit by Box Office India.

More than its numbers, the film is remembered for its dialogues, music, period setting and performances, with Hashmi receiving considerable praise for his role.

Emraan Hashmi's Box Office Journey Has Taken A New Turn

For years, Emraan Hashmi was known for films such as Jannat, Murder 2, Raaz 3 and The Dirty Picture. He built a loyal audience through romantic dramas, thrillers, crime stories and horror films.

Awarapan 2 now adds a completely new milestone to that journey.

The film has crossed Rs 100 crore in India as a solo lead within just five days, making it the first solo Rs 100 crore film of Hashmi's career.

Interestingly, this success comes nearly two decades after the original Awarapan. That makes the sequel's box office run more than just another commercial victory - it is also a reminder of the lasting connection Hashmi has built with his audience.