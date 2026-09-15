Chiyaan Vikram's new film is titled 'Power House', directed by Anand Shankar. A promo reveals his character as a wedding caterer with a hidden, violent side. The film, also starring Riya Shibu and Urvashi, is set for a 2027 release.

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Power House' Unveiled

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is set to return with a new film, now officially titled ‘Power House’. The makers unveiled the title along with a 3-minute-and-36-second promo, giving a glimpse of Vikram’s character and the world of the film. The film reunites Vikram with director Anand Shankar after their earlier film ‘Iru Mugan’.

While the makers have kept the main story under wraps, the promo suggests that Vikram’s character has a side that is very different from his simple family life. In the promo, Vikram is introduced as a wedding caterer who works with his family. The early scenes focus on his life at home, with ‘Sarvam Maya’ actor Riya Shibu playing his quirky niece.

Things take a different turn when Vikram’s character enters a storage unit. Two men, who appear to have been badly beaten and tied up, are seen inside. The scene hints at a darker side of his character and raises questions about what he is really involved in.

The promo does not reveal much about the plot but gives a glimpse of the action and drama that the film has in store. It also features a peppy soundtrack composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Actors Urvashi and VTV Ganesh are also part of the film in important roles.

The makers have not announced the exact release date yet. However, ‘Power House’ is confirmed to release in theatres in 2027.

Vikram's Recent and Upcoming Projects

Vikram was last seen in ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’, directed by S U Arun Kumar. The film also starred Dushara Vijayan, S J Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Vikram played Kaali, a former gangster who leads a quiet life as a provision store owner before being forced to face his past to protect his family.

The actor has also announced a film with debutant director Bodi Rajkumar, which was expected to be an action thriller. There have been no further updates on the project. Reports of Vikram working with director Madonne Ashwin have also surfaced, while he is expected to collaborate with ‘Hi’ director Vishnu Edavan on a family entertainer.