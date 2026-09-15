NH Studioz is set to broadcast Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations live across India and overseas. Viewers can watch live aartis and darshan from iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja on FAST television and the NH Studioz YouTube network.

NH Studioz is all set to bring Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations live to audiences across India and overseas, with special coverage from some of the city’s most iconic Ganpati pandals across FAST television and the NH Studioz YouTube network.

On FAST TV, viewers will be able to experience live coverage from Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Gully (Mumbai Cha Raja), GSB Seva Mandal – King’s Circle, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani and Khetwadi Cha Ganraj, as stated in a press release. The NH Studioz YouTube network will additionally carry shared live coverage from GSB Seva Mandal, Ganesh Gully (Mumbai Cha Raja) and Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, extending the celebrations to NH Studioz’s millions-strong digital audience.

Expanding into Live Cultural Programming

The programming will feature live aartis, darshan and festive celebrations, culminating in coverage of the grand Visarjan, enabling devotees who cannot visit Mumbai’s celebrated pandals in person to participate in the festivities digitally. The initiative marks a significant expansion of NH Studioz’s presence in the FAST television ecosystem. Having built a growing network of entertainment and specialised channels, the company is now extending FAST beyond conventional film programming to bring live Indian cultural and devotional experiences to connected-TV audiences.

Bridging the Distance for Devotees

Commenting on the initiative, Shreyans Hirawat, Executive Director, NH Studioz, said, “Ganeshotsav is an emotion that extends far beyond Mumbai. Every year, millions of devotees want to experience the aartis and darshan of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpatis, but it is simply not possible for everyone to physically be there,” the press release added.

“Through FAST television and our YouTube network, we are using technology to bridge that distance. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Mumbai Cha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani and Khetwadi Cha Ganraj, we want devotees across India and around the world to experience the energy, devotion and spirit of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav wherever they are,” he stated.

A Natural Extension for Digital Growth

With millions of viewers already connected to NH Studioz on YouTube, the company sees live cultural and devotional programming as a natural extension of its digital reach and growing FAST television business. (ANI)