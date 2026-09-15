Suriya and Jyotika celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. Calling the ceremony 'The Sequel', the couple shared a note about celebrating imperfections and the bond they have built over the years.

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika marked 20 years of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends. Videos from the special occasion have surfaced online and are being widely shared on social media. The couple also shared pictures and videos from the ceremony, along with a long note about their journey together.

'The Sequel': A Celebration of Imperfections

Calling it “The Sequel”, they said the vow renewal was not about celebrating a perfect marriage but about the bond they have built over the years. “THE SEQUEL -A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of “us”. The people we have become for each other,” the caption wrote.

Jyotika's Vows

Jyotika also shared her vows and spoke about the life she has built with Suriya and their children. She said she wants to focus on the positive side of life and be thankful for the people around her. “How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of ! So here are my vows -I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side .I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself.I vow never to complain- Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps.” https://www.instagram.com/reel/DdUFAt2yiyO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&stkn=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

“I vow to be thankful - as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live. I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations,” they added.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Suriya has several projects lined up. His upcoming film with director Jithu Madhavan is titled Scene. He is also set to collaborate with director TJ Gnanavel on another project backed by Hombale Films. (ANI)