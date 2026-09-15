During Ganesh Chaturthi, several celebrities visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja, including Gautam Singhania, Manoj Joshi, and Sayaji Shinde. Shilpa Shetty also celebrated with her family, performing puja and dancing during Ganpati visarjan.

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, several celebrities and public figures were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Lalbaugcha Raja saw a steady flow of devotees during the festive celebrations, with industrialist Gautam Singhania, actors Manoj Joshi and Sayaji Shinde among those who visited the pandal and offered prayers.

Star-Studded Visits at Lalbaugcha Raja

Raymond Group Managing Director Gautam Singhania visited Lalbaugcha Raja and offered prayers. When asked about the energy among devotees at the pandal, he said, “It’s fantastic.”

Actor Manoj Joshi also visited the pandal and sought blessings. Sharing his wishes for people across the country, he said, “May God keep all the states happy and prosperous, and may there be happiness and well-being in everyone’s life.”

Actor Sayaji Shinde too paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor also spoke about his upcoming Marathi film ‘Manjar’ and said that he had come to seek Bappa’s blessings ahead of its release. “After paying our respects to the Lalbaugcha Raja, I am here to share the news that our Marathi film, Manjar, is all set to release. The film is releasing on the 18th, and we have come here to seek blessings and pray for its success…,” he said, while speaking to media.

Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati Visarjan

Earlier in the day, actor Shilpa Shetty also joined her family for Ganpati visarjan celebrations. She performed puja before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha and was later seen dancing to the beats of dhol during the procession.

For the occasion, Shilpa opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look, wearing a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

Former MP Navneet Rana was also seen visiting Shilpa Shetty’s residence for Ganpati darshan. (ANI)