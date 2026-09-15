LG Vinai Kumar Saxena declared Kumik village in Zanskar as Ladakh's first 'Heritage Village'. The announcement, made during the Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026, aims to preserve the region's rich cultural and Buddhist heritage.

Kumik Declared Ladakh's First Heritage Village

In a landmark moment for cultural preservation in the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has officially declared Kumik village in Zanskar as the region's first designated ‘Heritage Village’ on Tuesday, today, coinciding with the launch of the Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026.

Nestled in the high-altitude Zanskar Valley, Kumik is renowned for its traditional houses, sacred spaces, agricultural practices, and age-old traditions, and is widely known for preserving a rich Buddhist textual tradition, including precious Kanjur manuscripts and other Tibetan Buddhist materials.

It offers a glimpse into a different side of Zanskar – as a place where knowledge, faith and cultural traditions were preserved and transmitted,” LG Ladakh wrote on X. It’s a profound privilege to declare “Kumik Village” in Zanskar as the first Heritage Village of Ladakh, today, coinciding with the Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026. Kumik, a remote settlement in Zanskar Valley, dotted by traditional houses, sacred spaces, agricultural practices,… pic.twitter.com/7Hn79pt1TB — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 15, 2026

Announcing the decision, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the initiative reflects the Union Government’s dual vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ paired with cultural conservation.

“Kumik is not just a monument frozen in time; it is a vibrant, living heritage. It embodies the broader vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, as enunciated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji,” he wrote.

The Lieutenant Governor noted how preserving Kumik not only concerns safeguarding a side of Zanskar where faith, knowledge, and scholarship thrived; it is also about understanding the resilience of the region’s Himalayan communities and celebrating the living soul of Ladakh.

Zanskar Festival Kicks Off With District Status Celebration

On Tuesday, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the 11th Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026, a vibrant celebration of the rich culture, distinct identity and immense tourism potential of the breathtaking Zanskar region.

The two-day Zanskar Festival, held amid vibrant cultural celebrations and enthusiastic participation from local communities, is the first edition of the festival since Zanskar attained district status in April this year.

The Lieutenant Governor inspected stalls and Doksa exhibitions showcasing local culture, crafts and products, and virtually inaugurated various infrastructure assets completed in Zanskar district.

He also released ‘Shesrab' - the Annual Magazine of Government Degree College Zanskar, and a special postal cover on “Gonbo Rangjon” in collaboration with India Post.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said district status was not merely an administrative change but a recognition of the long-standing aspirations and distinct identity of the people of Zanskar.

“Today, as we celebrate the first major cultural festival of Zanskar as a new district, it is a moment of pride for all of us,” he said, congratulating the people of Zanskar on the occasion, as per a statement.

Spotlight on Tourism Potential

Highlighting Zanskar’s tourism potential, the Lieutenant Governor said its monasteries, mountains, rivers, trekking routes, adventure activities, traditions and warm-hearted people make it a destination with tremendous potential.

He noted that the Ladakh Zanskar Festival has been included in the UT Administration’s official tourism calendar, helping bring Zanskar’s culture and tourism onto the wider tourism map. (ANI)