Actor Amol Parashar is thrilled with the overwhelming response to 'Gram Chikitsalay' Season 2, noting that audiences have liked it more than the first season. He credits the entire team and is swamped with fan messages.

Actor Amol Parashar is soaking in the overwhelming response to the second season of 'Gram Chikitsalay', revealing that the latest instalment has won greater appreciation than its debut season.

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Speaking to ANI, Parashar reflected on the audience's reaction and shared, "A good response has come this time for Season 2. Normally, people like Season 2 and Season 3 less than Season 1. But this time it was the opposite. People liked Season 2 more." The actor credited the show's writers, directors, producers and the entire cast for creating a story that has resonated with viewers. "We all work so hard for such responses. Writers, directors, producers, actors - we all want to make something that everyone likes. I think that has happened with Gram Chikitsalay this time, and we are enjoying it," he shared.

Sustained Audience Appreciation

According to Parashar, the appreciation has continued even days after the show's release, with audiences still discovering and recommending it to others. "It has been 10-12 days, and people are still watching it. They are enjoying it and sending messages. When more people like something, more people watch it, and then they recommend it to others," he said.

The actor also revealed that he is unable to keep up with the messages pouring in from fans. "For the first time in my life, I am not able to read all the messages on my phone. Usually, I make sure I read everything, no matter how many there are. But this time, the speed at which messages are coming and the speed at which I can read them just doesn't match. So unfortunately, I'm missing a lot of them now," he added.

Amol Parashar on Merit vs Privilege

Apart from discussing the show's success, Parashar also weighed in on the ongoing debate around merit versus privilege. "There is always this debate about whether opportunities should come through connections or through merit. Whatever our personal beliefs may be, the world doesn't always function that way. I believe that not just in the film industry, but across society, it would be a better country and a better industry if work were judged on merit. Good work should be rewarded," Parashar concluded.

About Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, Gram Chikitsalay Season Two is produced by The Viral Fever, featuring Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles.

Amol Parashar, who plays the lead protagonist Dr Prabhat in the series, shared details on his character in season two and revealed the reason behind his association with the show. Prime Original series Gram Chikitsalay Season Two is currently streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)