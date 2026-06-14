How does Amitabh Bachchan maintain such incredible energy at 83? The superstar just revealed he shot 12 short films and did 2 photo shoots in a single day, working until 3 AM. What's the secret to his dedication? And what's the latest on his powerful role as Ashwatthama in the 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel?

Bollywood's living legend, Amitabh Bachchan, is proving that age is just a number. At 83, his energy and dedication are an inspiration even for today's youth. Recently, Big B gave a glimpse into his hectic schedule through his blog. He shared that he shot for 12 short films and completed 2 still shoots, all in a single day. What's more, after working till around 3 AM, he still made time to connect with his fans. This revelation has become a hot topic on social media, with fans praising his incredible work ethic.

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Big B's Unstoppable Passion at 83

On the night between Friday and Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan shared several behind-the-scenes pictures on his blog, describing his packed day. He wrote, "Work is work... work is work... work is work...!!! Shot 12 short films today... completed 2 still shoots... and now I am working with you people."

Connecting with Fans is Top Priority for Big B

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan stressed how important his relationship with his fans is. He wrote, "This process of connecting with you all is the most important work of the day. The rest will keep happening. This should not stop." He added that his work style involves constant preparation, dedicated learning, and never compromising on his commitment, no matter the circumstances.

Working Till 3 AM, Then Blogging Before Bed

Big B mentioned that even after a full day of shooting and preparation, he didn't skip his routine of interacting with fans. In the blog, he wrote, "The learning process continues even after a day of preparation and work. Whatever the circumstances, there should be no compromise on work and dedication. Going to sleep now."

Amitabh Bachchan to Return in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sequel

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the sequel to director Nag Ashwin's much-awaited film, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film will also feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The first part of the film was a massive box office success, earning over ₹1000 crore worldwide. Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Ashwatthama, which was highly appreciated by the audience. The sequel is currently in production, and an official release date has not yet been announced.