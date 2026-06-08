Amitabh Bachchan was spotted driving himself in Mumbai, a rare sight that surprised fans. The event occurred after his traditional 'Sunday Darshan.' He later penned a blog post reflecting on generational gaps and technological evolution.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has once again become the centre of attention, this time for a rare sighting that has set social media abuzz. On Sunday, the veteran actor was spotted driving himself, choosing to take the wheel instead of being chauffeured by a driver. Big B personally navigated the vehicle, surprising fans and onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing him travel with a driver.

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The sighting came on a day when Bachchan carried out his long-standing tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. The weekly ritual, popularly known as "Sunday Darshan," has become a signature engagement between the actor and his admirers.

Big B's Reflections on Technology and Generations

Following the fan interaction, Bachchan also shared a reflective post on his Tumblr blog, where he wrote about generational differences and the rapid pace of technological change.

Reflecting on growing up in a different era, he wrote, ".. an enlightened day .. filled with the knowledge unknown to me , simply because we came from the era of the 1942's , when due to the circumstances we grew up in, due to limited means .. and the ignorance of inventions and its making .. when you have lived through that period of the unknown , or the limitations that it produced , it is difficult for the new generation to assimilate what we mean .. at times .. they are right .. but so are we .."

He further reflected on how technological advancements have transformed daily life, adding, "when you don't know what a telephone is and you do not possess one .. when you do not know what a frigidaire is and do not have one .. when you do not know what air-conditioning is and do not have one .. and when the possession comes after your means improve, it is baffling and perplexing for this generation to wonder our excitement and exclaim, if we are sane or not .."

Bachchan also noted that future generations may experience similar feelings as technology continues to evolve rapidly.

"it is the desire and the absolute determined thought word and deed for us at this age to play 'catch up' .. many may not wish to .. perhaps just sit back and allow the World to go by .. many however still wish to be educated on this modernisation process," he wrote.

Concluding the note, the actor added, "YES ... NO .. two of the most expressions to be expressed .."

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles. (ANI)