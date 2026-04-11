Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, lead stars of 'Saiyaara', shared heartfelt birthday wishes for director Mohit Suri. Ahaan called him the 'BEST MAN' and shared pictures, while Aneet penned an emotional note praising his vision and humanity.

Aneet Padda's Heartfelt Tribute Earlier in the day, 'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda also shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday post for Mohit Suri, offering a glimpse into their off-screen bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "You're a bit like an alchemist, catching things most people miss, quiet pain, love hidden in the eyes and turning it into something we can all feel. And somehow it doesn't stay yours, it becomes ours. I have too much to thank you for. You've taught my heart the courage to feel out loud and to lead with it. You've shown me a really beautiful way to live. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)She added, "You're the most human human I know. You're Mohit Suri. Happy birthday my momo, your purpose finds you every time you create. Thank you for doing what you do, thank you for being you. I love you. Forever and ever and ever." 'Saiyaara' and Career Debuts Notably, both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their lead debuts with Mohit Suri's 2025 musical hit 'Saiyaara'. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film created history at the box office after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time. Upcoming Projects While Ahaan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming project, Aneet has Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) 'Shakti Shalini' in the pipeline. About Mohit Suri Born on April 11, 1981, Mohit Suri is known for his films, including 'Murder 2', 'Awarapan', and 'Ek Villain', among others. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Ahaan Panday is showering much love on his 'Saiyaara' director Mohit Suri, wishing him the best on his birthday. Ahaan shared a string of pictures with the filmmaker, including glimpses from award shows and a candid moment. "BEST MAN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mohitsuri," Ahaan wrote on Instagram. The actor also dropped a special picture along with his wife, Udita Goswami, showing the couple in a warm embrace.Earlier in the day, 'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda also shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday post for Mohit Suri, offering a glimpse into their off-screen bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "You're a bit like an alchemist, catching things most people miss, quiet pain, love hidden in the eyes and turning it into something we can all feel. And somehow it doesn't stay yours, it becomes ours. I have too much to thank you for. You've taught my heart the courage to feel out loud and to lead with it. You've shown me a really beautiful way to live. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)She added, "You're the most human human I know. You're Mohit Suri. Happy birthday my momo, your purpose finds you every time you create. Thank you for doing what you do, thank you for being you. I love you. Forever and ever and ever."Notably, both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their lead debuts with Mohit Suri's 2025 musical hit 'Saiyaara'. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film created history at the box office after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time.While Ahaan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming project, Aneet has Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) 'Shakti Shalini' in the pipeline.Born on April 11, 1981, Mohit Suri is known for his films, including 'Murder 2', 'Awarapan', and 'Ek Villain', among others. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source