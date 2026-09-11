Actors Rajniesh Duggall, Dev Sharmaa, and Anjali Arora backed hosting the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat, advocating for the ceremony to rotate across states to promote tourism. They were in Varanasi promoting 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'.

Actors Back Hosting National Film Awards in Gujarat

Actors Rajniesh Duggall, Dev Sharmaa and Anjali Arora have backed the decision to host the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat, saying the prestigious event should not remain confined to one city and could instead be held across different parts of the country.

Actor Rajniesh said the National Film Awards belong to the entire country and should ideally be hosted in different states on a rotating basis. “Yes, I believe that the National Film Awards belong to the entire country, and actors from all over the country. So whether they are held in Delhi, in Gujarat, or in any other state... first of all, they should happen; secondly, they should be fair; and thirdly, I would want them to be held in a different state every time,” Duggal told ANI.

He added that taking the ceremony to different states could also help promote local tourism and give people an opportunity to learn more about different places. “In fact, when it is held in another state, it boosts local tourism, and the public gets an opportunity to know about that place. So, I think that is very important. This time, probably because it’s in Gujarat, we are starting from the west; we came from the north, and now we are heading west. After this, I think it should perhaps be Maharashtra, then Kerala, Karnataka... covering all of India. And along the way, it will definitely conclude in the heart of the country, which is Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Actor Dev Sharmaa said the recognition for good work should not be linked to the state where an award ceremony is held. "It is very important that whenever you do good work, it gets appreciated. For us, whether as an actor or as technicians, that sense of appreciation comes when you receive an award and when people applaud for you,” Sharmaa said.

“Now, whether that applause rings in Delhi, in Gujarat, or in UP's Lucknow—it can be anywhere. To appreciate someone's work, you don't need to look at the state. And I don’t think anyone in India thinks like that anymore—especially after coming together—that Delhi is separate, Gujarat is separate, or UP is separate. We are in India; if an award ceremony is being hosted in one part of the country, no one should have any objection to it,” he added.

Actress Anjali Arora congratulated Gujarat on hosting the ceremony for the first time and said such events should be organised across the country. “ I would first like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Gujarat that this award ceremony is being held here for the first time. And it’s not like it can only be organised in Delhi; it should happen across every part of the country,” Arora said.

She said hosting the ceremony in different regions could also give talent from those places an opportunity to receive recognition. “We would also feel great to see talent emerge from different places and get an opportunity to be honoured. Everyone wants their performance to be appreciated, so I am very happy. In fact, I would want this to happen in many other places beyond Gujarat as well. This is a very good thing; of course, it's a very good thing,” she added.

The 72nd edition of the National Film Awards will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat. Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are the country’s most prestigious honours for excellence in cinema. Over seven decades, the Awards have recognised outstanding creative and technical achievements across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, while reflecting the rich linguistic, cultural and regional diversity of Indian filmmaking.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 22.

'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' Promotions

The 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ star cast reached Varanasi for movie promotion.

"The fundamental story of the Ramayana remains untouched. However, the narrative framework bridges the past and the present. It is crafted to resonate across generations—Gen Z, Gen X, and millennials—imparting timeless moral wisdom in a relatable, engaging language," said Rajniesh.

"Playing Maa Sita is a sacred blessing for me. I have given my hundred percent to portray her grace, strength, innocence, and virtues authentically. Ultimately, it is up to the audience to watch and share their love. Our entire team has poured immense dedication into this film. Our movie is releasing in theatres on September 25. I request everyone to visit their nearest cinemas with family and watch this beautiful depiction of Ramayan Katha," added Anjali.

On playing Lord Ram in the film, Dev said, "It is a matter of great fortune for me to play the role of Shri Ram in Shri Ramayan Katha. It is said that an actor doesn't choose to play Lord Ram; Lord Ram himself chooses who should portray Him."

‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film is presented by AJ Film Entertainment World and Ajay Kanojiya. It is produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela and co-produced by Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Moni Sen. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 25, 2026, in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. (ANI)