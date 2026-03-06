US Dy Secretary Christopher Landau on India–US Partnership: 'We Expect India’s Rise'
Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the 21st century will witness India’s rise. He emphasized that stronger ties between India and the United States are in the strategic interests of both nations, highlighting an upcoming trade deal nearing completion.
