Meet Ritij Saraf from Howrah, the young man who just bagged the All India Rank 2 in the ICAI CA Final May 2026 exams. So, how did he score a massive 475 marks? We break down his incredible success story and preparation strategy.

Ritij Saraf's Success Story: Ritij Saraf from Howrah has become a huge inspiration for lakhs of commerce and CA students. He secured the All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the CA Final May 2026 exam. By scoring 475 marks (79.17%), he has proved that with consistent hard work and the right direction, even the biggest dreams can come true. Let's get to know Ritij Saraf and find out how he achieved AIR 2 in the ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result, including his full preparation strategy.

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Who is Ritij Saraf, the CA Final May 2026 Second Topper?

Ritij Saraf is a resident of Howrah, West Bengal. He has been a brilliant student right from his childhood. He completed his schooling at Don Bosco School, Liluah, and was the school topper in the ISC 2020 exams with 98.75 percent marks. After school, he dreamt of studying at one of India's most prestigious commerce colleges, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi. Ritij fulfilled this dream and pursued his B.Com (Honours) from SRCC between 2020 and 2023. There, he made a name for himself not just in academics but also in leadership and social entrepreneurship.

Leadership and Social Work at College Taught Ritij New Lessons

During his time at SRCC, Ritij joined Enactus SRCC, a student organisation that works for social change. He started as a team member and later became the President of the organisation. In this role, he led several social and environmental projects. Ritij believes these experiences taught him leadership, teamwork, problem-solving, and the ability to make decisions under pressure, which also helped him later during his CA preparation.

Ritij Saraf Chose a Different Path for His CA Preparation

After graduation, Ritij had a big career choice to make. On one hand was the world of corporate and consulting, and on the other was his old dream of Chartered Accountancy. He chose CA, returned to Kolkata, and began his professional training. He did his articleship with S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, an audit firm of the EY group, where he worked on statutory audits and financial analysis. After that, he did his industrial training at ITC Limited in the Strategic Planning department, under the Chairman's office. Here, he got a close look at business strategy, the FMCG sector, and data-based decision-making.

What was Ritij Saraf's CA Preparation Strategy?

Ritij's entire academic record shows his disciplined preparation. He scored 342/400 in the CA Foundation and 601/800 in the CA Intermediate. He passed both exams in his first attempt. He also secured an exemption in all 8 papers of the Intermediate exam. His achievements show that he focused on concept clarity, regular study, constant revision, and focused exam preparation. Additionally, the practical experience from his articleship and industrial training further strengthened his understanding of the subjects.

Ritij Saraf Maintained a Balance Between Studies and Sports

Ritij wasn't just limited to his books. He is also interested in cricket, pickleball, and other sports. He believes that maintaining mental balance along with studies is also essential for success.

What Can CA Students Learn from Ritij Saraf?

Ritij Saraf's success story shows that just burying yourself in books is not the only path to success. A strong academic base, correct career decisions, practical experience, leadership skills, and consistent hard work—a balance of all these things made him the country's second-best student in the CA Final May 2026. Today, his achievement is a source of inspiration not just for Howrah, but for CA aspirants across the country.