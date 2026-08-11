The first few lines matter. Instead of beginning with a long list of historical facts, students can open with a question, a thought or a short reference to freedom. For example:

"What does freedom mean to you? Is it simply the right to live independently, or is it also the responsibility to make our country better?"

Another option is to begin with a simple greeting:

"Respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends, today we have gathered to celebrate a day that changed the history of India i.e.15 August."

Keep the opening short and confident.