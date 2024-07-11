Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: How to check CA May exam results at icai.org

    The CA Intermediate exams for Group 1 were conducted on May 3, 5, and 9, 2024, while Group 2 exams took place on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. Similarly, CA Final Group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4, and 8, 2024, and Group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16, 2024.

    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday (July 11) announced the results for the CA Final and Intermediate exams. Candidates who appeared for the May 2024 exams can now check and download their results from the official websites — icaiexam.icai.org, icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

    To access their CA Intermediate and Final results, the candidates must log in to icai.org using their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

    The International Taxation Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16, 2024.

    Here are the steps to check the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Results 2024:

    1. Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org.
    2. Look for the link to check ICAI CA Result 2024 on the homepage and click on it.
    3. You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your login details to access the result.
    4. After submitting your login credentials, your results will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Verify the details and save the result page.
    6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
