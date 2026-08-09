A government school in Rajasthan’s Tonk district has started publishing its own newspaper to give rural students access to news while teaching them journalism and creative skills. Students from Classes 10 to 12 handle reporting, photography, interviews, writing, editing, designing and page layouts. The school publishes Hindi and English editions.

A government school in Rajasthan's Tonk district has found an unusual way to bring newspapers closer to children in a rural area. PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Raholi publishes its own newspapers in Hindi and English, giving students a chance to learn journalism by actually doing the work. The Hindi newspaper is called 'Raholi Shiksha Samachar', while its English edition is 'Raholi Education Times'. Both are published in print and online.

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Students run the newsroom

The newspapers are largely produced by students from Classes 10 to 12. From collecting information to taking photographs, recording videos and conducting interviews, students take part in almost every stage of the process. They also write and edit stories, prepare graphics and work on page layouts.

Some students work as reporters, while others take on roles such as photographers, graphic designers, news writers and editorial assistants.

Teachers remain involved as guides and mentors, helping students understand how journalism works and checking the content before publication.

An editorial board has also been formed to oversee the newspaper. It includes school principal Dr Yogendra Singh Naruka, teacher Pooja Patidar and selected students.

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The idea came from a simple problem

Naruka, who has studied journalism, told news agency PTI that he noticed a lack of newspapers in many students' homes after taking charge of the school in Raholi. He also felt that the achievements and activities taking place at the school were not getting enough attention from larger newspapers.

He recalled that whenever a school achievement was covered in a newspaper, students would repeatedly read the report, show it to their classmates and feel proud.

That experience gave him the idea of creating a newspaper within the school itself.

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First issue published in 2023

Before starting the newspaper, the school had published a book based on its three-year development plan during the 2022 academic session. After that effort, the first issue of Raholi Shiksha Samachar was published in 2023. Naruka initially paid for it himself. Teachers later came forward to support the project, helping the newspaper continue regularly.

The print edition is published monthly, quarterly or on special occasions, depending on the time and funds available.

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Teachers fund the newspaper

The school does not receive separate government funding for the newspaper. According to Naruka, teachers voluntarily contribute towards its printing and distribution. Copies are then given to students free of cost.

The newspaper covers a wide range of subjects, including school activities, academics, sports, cultural events, social issues, environmental work and student innovations.

For the students involved, the project offers more than just something to read.

It gives them a chance to ask questions, find stories, work as a team and understand how news is created. It also allows them to see their own achievements in print.

In a school where many children had limited access to newspapers at home, the initiative has turned the school itself into a small newsroom — and its students into the people telling its stories.

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(With inputs from agencies)