The Union Corporate Affairs Ministry has revealed some shocking numbers in the Lok Sabha. Out of India's top 500 companies, only 9 have women CEOs. While the Companies Act of 2013 makes it mandatory to have at least one woman director, the government feels the current laws are good enough to improve female representation.

There's a lot of talk about women making it big in the corporate world, but new government data tells a different story. Out of India's top 500 companies, just nine have women as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs). Only 25 women hold the position of Managing Director. These figures were revealed by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs in a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

In total, these top companies have 860 women as board members or directors. This includes 738 Directors, 67 Whole-time Directors, 25 Managing Directors, 18 Additional Directors, and 12 Nominee Directors. The government also clarified that it doesn't keep records for positions like 'Chairperson' or 'Chief Technology Officer' because the Companies Act, 2013, doesn't have a clear definition for them. The ministry added that it hasn't done any special studies on the challenges women face in reaching top corporate roles.

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What the Law Says

According to Section 149(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 3 of the 2014 rules, some companies must have at least one woman director. This applies to all listed companies, and any unlisted public company with a paid-up capital of ₹100 crore or more, or a turnover of ₹300 crore or more. If this position becomes vacant, it must be filled within three months or by the next board meeting, whichever is later. The ministry stated that the current laws are sufficient to increase women's representation and that no new policies, targets, or benefits are being considered by the government right now.

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Rs 71 Lakh in Fines Collected

Over the last five years, the Registrar of Companies has issued 50 orders against companies for not appointing a woman director, collecting a total of ₹71,01,500 in fines. The highest number of violations (19 cases) was reported in the 2023-24 financial year. The government also stated that this number fell to 8 in 2025-26. Across the country, there are a total of 39,99,656 active company directors. Out of these, 11,60,933 are women, the Corporate Affairs Ministry informed the house.