A 25-year-old professional rejected a Rs 1 crore job offer to avoid a toxic workplace. The decision has sparked debate about money versus mental health.

A 25-year-old professional turned down a Rs 1 crore job offer because he did not want to work in a toxic workplace. The decision has sparked a wider discussion about money, mental health, and what young workers want from their careers.

The story was shared by Bengaluru-based product designer Muskan Atar, who said she was impressed by how clearly the young professional had set his priorities. "A friend of mine turned down a ₹1 Cr offer at the age of 25 to avoid working in a toxic workplace," she wrote on LinkedIn.

"Having the guts to let go of short-term incentives is a huge personality upgrade"

She said she had also rejected similar opportunities in the past but found it difficult to imagine making such a choice at 25. "I have said no to similar opportunities, but I can't imagine having this clear prioritisation at the age of 25," she said.

Atar explained that several pressures could have made the decision harder, including family needs, expectations from others, and personal goals. "Family responsibilities, peer pressure, and my own lifestyle aspirations would probably have made me take the offer. He comes from a similar background to mine, yet having the guts to let go of short-term incentives that don't align with his long-term goals is a huge personality upgrade."

She said the decision showed how some younger workers are looking beyond salary when choosing jobs. "The next generation of the workforce knows what matters to them. Workplaces will have to learn to adapt to it."

The post led to mixed reactions. Some praised the decision, while others pointed out that not everyone can afford to reject such a large salary.

One person wrote, "Glad that people are getting aware of what mental health can lead to… be it good or bad… and yes, money is important. I always say I would choose money over everything, sometimes even job roles or working hours. But toxicity and a weird work environment are a big NO…!! This realisation came after a decade of working in MNC and PSU, but at 25, it is commendable."

Another commented, "The middle class me in me will never be able to do that even in 45. So yeah, reroute those offers to me."