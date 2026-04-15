Middle East War Fuels EV Boom in Asia: VinFast & BYD Sales Surge as Oil Hits $100+ | Auto News

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Middle East War Fuels EV Boom in Asia: VinFast & BYD Sales Surge as Oil Hits $100+

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 15 2026, 04:04 PM IST
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Middle East conflict drives oil prices above $100/barrel, sparking massive EV demand across Southeast Asia. VinFast reports 127% sales jump in Vietnam while BYD dominates Thailand. How fuel spikes are accelerating the electric vehicle revolution. 0:00 - Oil price impact0:40 - Vietnam story 1:05 - Vinfast sales surges1:45 - Thailand & BYD boom2:25 - Broader regional & global impact2:55 - Expert & BYD export outlook3:30 - Structural shift

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