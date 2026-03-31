Why Is the Rupee Falling Amid Iran War? Expert Sunil Shah Breaks It Down #Shorts

Market expert Sunil Shah breaks down the real reasons behind the pressure on the Indian rupee amid the ongoing Iran conflict.From rising crude oil prices to geopolitical uncertainty and foreign capital outflows, multiple global factors are weighing on the currency. He also explains how RBI interventions, inflation risks, and higher import costs are shaping India’s economic outlook.What should traders and investors watch next? Get a clear, simple explanation of how global tensions are impacting your money.

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