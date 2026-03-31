MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Why Is the Rupee Falling Amid Iran War? Expert Sunil Shah Breaks It Down #Shorts

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 31 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Share this Video

Market expert Sunil Shah breaks down the real reasons behind the pressure on the Indian rupee amid the ongoing Iran conflict.From rising crude oil prices to geopolitical uncertainty and foreign capital outflows, multiple global factors are weighing on the currency. He also explains how RBI interventions, inflation risks, and higher import costs are shaping India’s economic outlook.What should traders and investors watch next? Get a clear, simple explanation of how global tensions are impacting your money.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Why Is the Rupee Falling Amid Iran War? Expert Sunil Shah Breaks It Down #Shorts
Now Playing
Why Is the Rupee Falling Amid Iran War? Expert Sunil Shah Breaks It Down #Shorts
India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19
Now Playing
India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19
💰Is It Time To Rethink How You Withdraw Cash? Brace Yourselves as ATM Withdrawals to Get Costlier
Now Playing
💰Is It Time To Rethink How You Withdraw Cash? Brace Yourselves as ATM Withdrawals to Get Costlier
Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)
Now Playing
Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)
Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)
Now Playing
Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)
Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw
Now Playing
Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw
Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH
Now Playing
Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH
Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit
Now Playing
Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit
Budget 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'
Now Playing
Budget 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'
Budget 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'
Now Playing
Budget 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Beats Baahubali’s 9 YEARS of Record in North America
03:03
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Beats Baahubali’s 9 YEARS of Record in North America
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Visits Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain | WATCH
06:14
Now Playing
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Visits Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain | WATCH
Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega Hits
03:46
Now Playing
Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega Hits
Ram Navami 2026: Top 20 Bhajans Every Devotee MUST Listen To | Ram Bhajan | Bhakti
03:19
Now Playing
Ram Navami 2026: Top 20 Bhajans Every Devotee MUST Listen To | Ram Bhajan | Bhakti

News

Why Is the Rupee Falling Amid Iran War? Expert Sunil Shah Breaks It Down #Shorts
01:05
Now Playing
Why Is the Rupee Falling Amid Iran War? Expert Sunil Shah Breaks It Down #Shorts
Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Breaks Silence on Iran Oil War | West Asia War | World News
09:53
Now Playing
Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Breaks Silence on Iran Oil War | West Asia War | World News
MYANMAR’S POWER PLAY | The General Who Refused to Step Down | World
04:20
Now Playing
MYANMAR’S POWER PLAY | The General Who Refused to Step Down | World

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?