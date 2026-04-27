Sudan War: The Forgotten Crisis Destroying Millions | World’s Worst Humanitarian Disaster

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Sudan War: The Forgotten Crisis Destroying Millions

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 27 2026, 11:16 PM IST
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Sudan is facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis — and almost no one is talking about it.Here’s what’s really happening inside a war that’s destroying millions. The war in Sudan has become one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, yet it is being largely ignored.Now in its fourth year, the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has devastated cities like Khartoum, displaced millions, and pushed entire regions toward famine and collapse.In this report, we take you inside Sudan’s war — from hunger in Darfur, to collapsed hospitals in Omdurman, to minefields still hidden beneath the streets of Khartoum.Global leaders, including António Guterres, warn that this “nightmare must end.”But with limited aid, ongoing violence, and fading international attention, the crisis continues to worsen.📌 What this video covers:* Why the Sudan war started* How millions are affected by hunger and displacement* The collapse of healthcare and aid systems* The role of global powers and lack of intervention* Why Sudan is being forgottenThis is not just a war.This is a crisis the world cannot afford to ignore.0:00 - Intro1:00 - Sudan War: The Forgotten Crisis Destroying Millions2:00 - World’s Worst Humanitarian Disaster

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