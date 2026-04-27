Global Military Spending EXPLODES to $2.9 Trillion: World Rearms Amid Rising Wars

Global military spending has reached an unprecedented $2.9 trillion in 2025, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth, according to the latest SIPRI report.From the United States, China, and Russia dominating global defence budgets to sharp increases across Europe and Asia, the world is witnessing a massive acceleration in rearmament.The US remains the largest spender at $954 billion, while Europe saw a 14% surge to $864 billion, driven by the Ukraine war and shifting global security dynamics. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific spending hit $681 billion, with China alone accounting for $336 billion.Russia and Ukraine continue to allocate record shares of GDP to defence, while countries like Japan, Germany, Spain, and Taiwan are significantly boosting their military budgets.Experts warn this reflects a world with declining security confidence and rising geopolitical tensions.Is the world preparing for prolonged conflict—or trying to prevent it?0:00 - $2.9 Trillion Spent On War0:54 - World Rearms Amid Rising Wars6:25 - Asia-Pacific Spending Hit $681 Billion📌 Watch the full breakdown for all key figures, regional analysis, and expert insights.

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