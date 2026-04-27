Operation Sindoor: India’s Strategic Defence Reset After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror infrastructure and marking a major shift in its defence doctrine.From suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and completing the Shahpur Kandi Dam to a sharp rise in defence spending, new units like Bhairav Battalions and Ashni Platoons, and the ambitious Sudarshan Chakra air defence project, this is how India is strengthening deterrence and self-reliance.
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