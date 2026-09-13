Addressing the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Chinese President Xi Jinping backed a stronger role for the bloc to advance the interests of the Global South, calling on the grouping to 'seize the historical initiative' and act as a stabilizing force.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday backed a stronger role for BRICS in advancing the interests of the Global South, as he called on the grouping to “seize the historical initiative” and become an “active, stabilising and positive force in international affairs” while addressing the second session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

As per the official statement presented by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xi’s remarks came as India hosts the two-day summit under its chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with New Delhi placing the priorities of the Global South, multilateralism, sustainable development and technology at the centre of its BRICS agenda.

Addressing the open session on the second day, Xi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for hosting the summit and said that the Global South had emerged as a “key driver of world multipolarity” and called for BRICS countries to work together to advance its interests. “To bring stability to the world and make it a better place, BRICS countries must seize the historical initiative, rally the Global South, be an active, stabilizing and positive force in international affairs, and advance the well-being of all humanity,” Xi said.

Xi also stressed the importance of multilateralism and greater participation of developing countries in global decision-making, an issue that has remained central to India’s engagement with BRICS and its broader Global South outreach. “All countries, regardless of their size, strength or wealth, are equal members of the international community,” Xi said, calling on Global South countries to “hold high the banner of multilateralism” and uphold the authority and role of the United Nations.

He further called for reforms in the international financial architecture to increase the “representation and voice of developing countries” and backed greater cooperation through the New Development Bank. Highlighting people-centred development, Xi said Global South countries should remain committed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “To achieve great things, one should always put the people first,” he said.

Xi also underlined the importance of cooperation on emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, calling for a people-centred approach and a global AI governance framework based on consensus.

Xi Proposes Five Initiatives for BRICS Cooperation

The Chinese President proposed five initiatives aimed at deepening BRICS cooperation in areas including AI, trade and investment, digital industries, intelligent manufacturing and science and technology talent development.

AI Open Source Community

Under the AI initiative, China proposed establishing a BRICS AI open-source community, while it also proposed a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform and greater cooperation in digital skills and technology. He said, Xi said China was ready to assist fellow BRICS countries in building smart factories and developing standards and norms, while proposing a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance and a youth exchange programme for scientific and technological innovation. He also called for stronger cooperation on climate change, urging the “full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement” and a people-centred approach to global challenges.

He said, "First, the open source and inclusive AI initiative. China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialized AI seminars and training courses, and build an open ecosystem for AI."

Trade and Investment Facilitation

"Second, the trade and investment facilitation initiative. China proposes to establish a BRICS special economic zone partnership, under which countries can set up an intelligent portal, coordinate policies, and build a new frontier for open development. In an effort to cultivate new drivers of economic and trade cooperation, China will hold the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services next year. We welcome your active participation," he added.

Digital Industry Cooperation

"Third, the digital industry cooperation initiative. China will push for establishing a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform, and conduct digital skills training, technological exchange and industrial alignment, so as to jointly enable the development of the digital economy," he said.

Intelligent Manufacturing

He added, "Fourth, the intelligent manufacturing cooperation initiative. China stands ready to assist fellow BRICS countries in building smart factories and developing standards and norms, and jointly promote manufacturing transformation and upgrading."

Science and Technology Talent Development

"Fifth, the science and technology talent development initiative. China proposes to set up a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance for joint development of engineers and mutual recognition of competency standards. China will launch a BRICS youth exchange program for scientific and technological innovation, so as to cultivate more high-caliber talent," he said.

China's Future Role and Bilateral Ties

As India concludes its 2026 BRICS chairship, Xi said China would continue to advance high-quality development and high-standard opening up while promoting cooperation with other countries. “Let us work as one to promote greater BRICS cooperation and write a new chapter of strength through unity for the Global South!” Xi said.

This comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed from New Delhi after participating in the two-day BRICS Summit chaired by India. Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Session spanned two days, at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President also held a bilateral meeting, strengthening the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries. China will take over the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit. (ANI)