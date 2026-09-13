Oman's Ambassador to India, Issa Alshibani, praised New Delhi for successfully steering the BRICS grouping to a joint declaration, stating India has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring multiple countries together and build consensus.

India's Consensus-Building Praised

Oman on Sunday praised India for successfully steering the BRICS grouping towards a joint declaration, saying New Delhi has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring multiple countries together and build consensus on key issues.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Oman Ambassador to India Issa Alshibani said such consensus-building was “nothing new” for India, while acknowledging that there had been pessimism over whether the grouping would reach a declaration. “There was a pessimistic view about reaching a declaration. But India has been really successful in reaching out to a declaration. This is nothing new to India,” Alshibani said.

He said India had demonstrated its ability to bring “multinational, multi-countries into consensus” on issues discussed in international groupings.

Focus on Energy Security

The 11 BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration at the summit on September 12, bringing the expanded grouping to a common position on a range of geopolitical and economic issues. The 140-point declaration covers conflicts, terrorism, trade, energy security, climate change, technology, development and reforms of global institutions.

Asked about the declaration’s emphasis on energy security, particularly against the backdrop of the continuing turmoil in West Asia and its implications for energy supplies, the Omani envoy said the issue had become increasingly important for countries around the world. “People have seen the impact of the shortage of energy. What we have seen is that countries are really trying hard to overcome the constraint with regard to energy,” he said.

Energy security is a particularly significant issue for Oman and India, given their longstanding energy and trade relationship. Oman is an important energy supplier to India and one of its major trading partners, according to the Omani Embassy in New Delhi.

The New Delhi Declaration itself calls for stable and diversified energy markets, resilient energy supply chains and infrastructure, while advocating a “just, orderly, equitable and inclusive” energy transition. It also recognises that fossil fuels will continue to play an important role, particularly for emerging markets and developing economies, alongside renewable and nuclear energy.

Alshibani said energy shortages could have wider consequences for economic development. “We have seen how energy shortage has made a hindrance to so much of the development,” he said, adding that he welcomed efforts aimed at resolving the issue and bringing the world towards greater “normality” in terms of energy security.

Oman's Interest in Multilateral Platforms

Oman is not a member of BRICS, but Alshibani said Muscat closely follows the outcomes of major multilateral groupings, including BRICS and the G20. He referred to Oman and India’s experience of working through the G20 process as useful in understanding how such multilateral platforms function. “I think it was a knowledge-sharing experience. Being part of the group really has developed so much of the understanding about the issues that have been discussed,” he said.

The Ambassador said that even countries outside such groupings were increasingly watching their outcomes closely, given the influence of platforms such as BRICS on global economic and geopolitical discussions.

His comments come at a time when the expanded BRICS grouping is seeking to project a stronger voice for the Global South while managing differences among its members. The New Delhi Declaration reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to consensus, sovereign equality, multilateralism and a more representative international order.

The summit also came against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia. The declaration called for maximum restraint amid the conflict and stressed dialogue, diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and the protection of civilians. The presence of both Iran and the UAE in the expanded BRICS grouping added another layer of complexity to efforts to forge consensus. (ANI)