At the 18th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the 'might makes right' logic is obsolete, urging Global South nations to defend the rule of law and sovereign equality and ensure international law applies to all without double standards.

Aiming at the West, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said that the “logic of ‘might makes right’ does not hold” and urged the nations in the Global South to jointly defend the rule of law and sovereign equality.

In a statement at Session II of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, according to the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, Xi asserted that international law is applied to all “free from double standards." "A world without rules is like a crossroads without traffic lights, where chaos and disorder are all but guaranteed. Fairness and justice are a universal aspiration, and international rules must be written by all countries. The logic of 'might makes right' does not hold and should have been discarded long ago. Global South countries should jointly defend the rule of law in international affairs, safeguard the basic norms of international relations including sovereign equality, noninterference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and ensure that international law and international rules are applied to all, free from double standards,” the Chinese President said.

New Delhi Declaration for Peace and Multilateralism

Xi’s statement follows the New Delhi Declaration of the BRICS Summit, which was based on the ideas of peace and multilateralism. The BRICS nations noted the current global context of polarisation and distrust and encouraged global action to strengthen international peace and security, expressing concern over the ongoing conflicts around the globe.

Addressing Tensions in West Asia

The BRICS nations expressed “deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia” and called for “maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.”

The nations also urged ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States.

BRICS called for dialogue and diplomacy towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region and maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law.

Stance on International Conflicts

BRICS reaffirmed their stand on a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by peaceful means, which it said depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return.

The BRICS nations called for ending the economic, commercial and financial measures against Cuba and condemned the conflicts in Sudan and Syria.