PM Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, discussing the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and cooperation within the BRICS framework.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit under India’s chairship.

Strengthening India-Egypt Ties

India and Egypt enjoy strong bilateral ties, which date back to diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level established on August 18, 1947.

In May 2026, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines.

Justice Minister Mahmoud El-Sherif attended the BRICS Justice Ministers’ Meeting and had a bilateral meeting with Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on its sidelines.

Egypt at the BRICS Summit

Egypt became a full member of the BRICS alongside Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January 2024. Meanwhile, during the BRICS Summit 2026, El-Sisi attended the BRICS session spanning two days.

Meeting with Russian President Putin

The Egyptian leader also met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines on Saturday.

During their bilateral discussion, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Putin expressed satisfaction over the continued progress in bilateral relations, pointing to consistent growth and structural improvements in trade between the two nations. He also praised Egypt as a "long-standing and reliable friend" and invited President el-Sisi to Moscow this October for the upcoming Russia–Africa Summit.

PM Modi on BRICS' Role for Global South

On Sunday, BRICS leaders held a session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the “trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown,” highlighting key initiatives for disaster management, MSME cooperation and environment by the 11-nation group.

He said that “India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform.”

“We have endeavoured to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well,” he said.

The PM added, "I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity."

Upcoming Engagements

Meanwhile, PM Modi is slated to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria. (ANI)