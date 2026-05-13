Why Israel’s Return to Sa-Nur Is Raising Global Alarm | World News

An Israeli settler family has moved back into Sa-Nur, a former settlement in the northern occupied West Bank that was dismantled in 2005 during Israel’s disengagement plan. Now, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, Sa-Nur is being re-established as part of a broader expansion of Israeli settlements across the Palestinian Territories.Meir Goldmintz, who says he dreamed for 21 years of “returning” to Sa-Nur, describes the move as the fulfilment of a “divine promise.” The settlement overlooks nearby Palestinian villages and is guarded by Israeli soldiers as new mobile homes and infrastructure are installed.At the official reopening ceremony, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for further expansion, including settlements across Gaza, saying “there is no security without settlements.”Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law and remain one of the most contentious issues in the Israel-Palestine conflict.Footage includes Israeli settlers, military patrols, settlement expansion, Palestinian villages near Sa-Nur, and remarks from Meir Goldmintz and Bezalel Smotrich.0:00 - Israel’s Return to Sa-Nur Explained0:34 - Meir Goldmintz & Settler Perspective on Sa-Nur Reopening1:05 - Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich & Controversy Over West Bank Settlements

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